McAdoo puts blame on Manning for Giants’ offensive struggles

INDIANAPOLIS – There are many reasons why the Giants’ offense sunk from a top-10 unit to near the bottom of the league last season.
And while Ben McAdoo wasn’t willing to name them all yet, he pointed a finger in the direction of a big one:
Eli Manning.
It was stunning on Wednesday how the second-year Giants coach seemingly blamed the Giants’ franchise quarterback for much of the team’s offensive struggles. He cited turnovers as their biggest issue – and Manning was at least partially responsible for both of those – and even cited Manning for causing some of the protection issues that most observes blamed on the offensive line.
It started with a question about what he’s learned about what went wrong with his offense now that he’s had a chance to study the film. McAdoo immediately pointed to the Giants’ 27 turnovers – which included 16 interceptions and four fumbles by Manning.
“We all know that turning the ball over 27 times isn’t acceptable,” McAdoo said from the NFL scouting combine. “We’re fortunate to have the wins that we had turning the ball over the way we …
