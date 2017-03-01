Jamaal Charles a free-agent fit for New York Giants?

The Kansas City Chiefs released one of their all-time greats on Tuesday, running back Jamaal Charles. Former Giant and current SB Nation contributor Geoff Schwartz thinks Charles would be a nice addition to the New York Giants.

So Charles is a way better fit for the Giants than AP. If the Giants want a veteran back, I’d go for Charles. â?? Geoff Schwartz (@geoffschwartz) February 28, 2017

The view from here? I like Schwartz, and he has always been helpful to me. Here, though, I believe he’s thinking about the old, superstar version of Charles he played with in Kansas City during 2013. He’s not thinking about the old, broken-down Charles who is 30 and has missed most of the last two seasons with knee injuries.

Yes, Charles â?? like Adrian Peterson â?? has a resume worthy of Hall of Fame consideration. Yes, his 5.5 yards per carry average is the best career average in NFL history. Yes, he has always been a good receiver. He has 285 career …