Giants Rumors: New York Has Interest In Signing Adrian Peterson

According to a recent report, the New York Giants are one of the most likely landing spots for free agent running back Adrian Peterson.

Adrian Peterson is one of the most decorated running backs in NFL history. He’s a former league MVP, one of seven players with a 2,000-yard season, and is on the cusp of eclipsing both 12,000 career rushing yards and 100 career rushing touchdowns.

If reports hold true, then Peterson could soon reach those legendary marks as a member of the New York Giants.

Peterson and the Giants have been mentioned in free agency rumors for weeks on end, whether realistic or otherwise. Intriguing as that all may be, the interest appeared to be one-sided, …

Read Original Post at

http://gmenhq.com/2017/03/01/giants-rumors-new-york-interest-signing-adrian-peterson/



Sports Media 101 searches and spiders for news it aggregates from across the web about your favorite sport or sports team. This article is originally posted at another site not affiliated with Sports Media 101. The portion of the article posted here is to provide a sample of the content available at the linked site. Please click the link to read the full article. Sports Media 101 does not claim any ownership to the content and all rights are retained by the original copyright owner.