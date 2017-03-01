Giants have interest in Adrian Peterson

The Giants have interest in signing RB Adrian Peterson, reports Peter King of SI.com.
The team will “take a look” at Peterson and could have interest in pairing RB Paul Perkins with a veteran “if it fits,” head coach Ben McAdoo said Wednesday at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis.
The Vikings announced Tuesday that they will not exercise their 2017 option on Peterson, meaning he will become an unrestricted free agent on Mar. 9.
