Giants begin to ponder life after Manning

Ralph Vacchiano | Facebook | Twitter | Archive
INDIANAPOLIS – At some point the Giants will have to think about drafting the next Eli Manning. And this week, at the NFL Scouting Combine, they’ll take the first steps towards deciding if this will be the year.
It’s a big and difficult decision the Giants face, as they ponder their post-Manning future – something that might not begin until after his contract runs out in 2020. They are always in the market for a developmental quarterback in the draft, but if they choose one this year, they really could be developing him to be a future starter.
That’s a long-term project, obviously, and it’s not an easy thing to do at all.
“It’s a challenging position to develop, first of all,” Giants coach Ben McAdoo said on Wednesday. “But to find a guy that you can develop is probably even more challenging. It’s probably like the rest of the positions, …
