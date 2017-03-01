Giants 2017 Free Agency Tracker: Latest on who’s staying, going

Much of the focus for New York Giants fans at this time of year turns to the NFL Draft, with the All-Star games, scouting combine, mock drafts and voluminous scouting reports stoking the flames and creating arguments about who teams should draft.

Before the draft, though, comes free agency. Before you get locked in on which player or players the Giants should draft, realize that what the Giants will need to do in the draft is, at this point, far from clearly defined.

Which of their own free agents are brought back will affect the positions they need to address, as will which free agents the Giants are able to lure from other teams.

Free agency begins March 9. Here, for reference, is the full list of Giants who can be free agents.