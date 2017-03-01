Forum Post: Jordan Raanan chat from last night-good info

Jordan Raanan is great at what he does and he had a chat last night on Periscope. Lots of really good, interesting information. I listened to it earlier today and here is the transcript to the best of my abilities. Lots of good info, take a look!

JPP talk we all already know the situation. Want him long term and working towards deal. Not close now, but that could change at combine in meetings with his representation this week. Both sides motivated to get a deal done and he thinks it will get done. 70% chance he is back.

Thinks Keenan Robinson will get done eventually.

Talked to 5 league sources about Hankins annual salary. Their responses: $6, $8, $10, $11, $12. The team still wants to keep the defense intact. Point is value is all over the place. Estimated 45% chance he is back.

Keep an eye on Russell …

Read Original Post at

http://corner.bigblueinteractive.com/index.php?mode=2&thread=549703



Sports Media 101 searches and spiders for news it aggregates from across the web about your favorite sport or sports team. This article is originally posted at another site not affiliated with Sports Media 101. The portion of the article posted here is to provide a sample of the content available at the linked site. Please click the link to read the full article. Sports Media 101 does not claim any ownership to the content and all rights are retained by the original copyright owner.