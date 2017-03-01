Forum Post: Ereck Flowers

I am not doubting that he has not played well. But in all fairness doesn’t anybody remember how bad Joe Morris, Jason Sehorn and Amani Toomer were their first two years?

In fact Toomer was about to be cut after his second year.

Take a look at Tiki Barber’s stats his first THREE years.

What did you expect, at the time you asked a 21 year old guy to man what may be the most difficult line position. Give him a chance. They may have to move him to RT but give him a chance.

I mean no malice to anyone in particular, but host can there be some sort of test put in place in order to join this board? There are perhaps to many “Lowest Common Denominator” fans out there.