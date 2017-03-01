Forum Post: Ereck Flowers

In fact Toomer was about to be cut after his second year.
Take a look at Tiki Barber’s stats his first THREE years.
What did you expect, at the time you asked a 21 year old guy to man what may be the most difficult line position. Give him a chance. They may have to move him to RT but give him a chance.
I mean no malice to anyone in particular, but host can there be some sort of test put in place in order to join this board? There are perhaps to many “Lowest Common Denominator” fans out there.
But I think he’s probably a better RT
But requires bringing in a vet
We find out quickly how much value he places on his position
Young OL still learning and continuity is vital.
no big deal.
But maybe not valid. We are entitled to see progress from injured to health, from first year to second year.
It’s that lack of progress and particularly with regard to technique that can lead someone to believe that without an epiphany he’s not going to get better.
And that’s followed by the tenative conclusion that slow feet might damn him even if the light bulb goes off.
We are in Eli’s last years, we don’t have the luxury of waiting, we are not in the mood for projects.
Tiki Barber’s fumbling would have made him 100x the whipping boy David Wilson was;
Amani Toomer would have been Ruben Randle; and Michael Strahan would have been a “bust.”
To be fair about Joe Morris, I don’t remember him being bad his first two seasons. I remember him being stuck behind Butch Woolfolk. As I recall the story, Parcells was unhappy about Woolfolk’s unwillingness to run inside. There was a play where the O-line opened a huge hole in the middle and Woolfolk bounced the play outside and got stuffed. Parcells finally gave up and decided to try Morris.
They are all going to cost north of 8 mil and none of them are all that good except the old man Whitworth. I’d stick with Flowers at LT the only option I’d explore is what the price is for Joe Thomas in a trade? I would give up any pick except for pick 23 and 55. I’d throw in DRC too. But that’s it and that’s about as long a shot as it gets.
I also love him on the right side. I hope he is flipped over there. I think if he is, you can leave him alone for the next 8-10 years.
next year? I think the these threads bring up players that were in much different situations. It is much harder on a team to let slide an LT that continues to be hugely inconsistent in today’s NFL.
There is a closing window for this team though. We don’t have a lot of time …
