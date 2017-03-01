Fixing the Giants’ offensive line hinges on decision regarding Flowers

Ralph Vacchiano | Facebook | Twitter | Archive
INDIANAPOLIS – Whatever the Giants plan to do to fix their offensive line hinges on what they plan to do with Ereck Flowers. The Giants need to decide if he’s a left tackle or a right tackle, or maybe even a guard.
And on Wednesday, Giants head coach Ben McAdoo wasn’t ready to say.
“I’m saying, right now it’s March 1st,” McAdoo said. “So he’s an offensive lineman for the New York Giants.”
Presumably the Giants will have something more specific in mind for the 22-year-old Flowers by the time the free agent market opens on March 9, because by then they’ll need to know whether they’re looking for a right or left tackle or both. Flowers, of course, is the incumbent left tackle, but he’s coming off a terrible season.
And at the end of last season, Giants GM Jerry Reese — who is refusing to speak to the media at the combine — said the Giants will evaluate what position Flowers is best suited to play.
McAdoo …
