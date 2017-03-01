Ben McAdoo: Giants will “evaluate” Adrian Peterson

New York Giants coach Ben McAdoo said Wednesday that the Giants will “take a look” at running back Adrian Peterson in free agency.

“We’ll go take a look at him, we’ll evaluate him, we’ll get a grade on anyone who’s available,” McAdoo said during a press conference at the NFL Scouting Combine.

Peterson, a future Hall of Famer who will be a free agent after the Minnesota Vikings refused to pick up his $18 million 2017 option, has said multiple times he would play for the Giants. The view here has consistently been, and will continue to be, that the Giants need to look in a different direction.

There will be some, of course, who will read McAdoo’s statement and run with a “the Giants are interested in Adrian Peterson” angle.

Not here.

I don’t believe anyone should read anything into McAdoo’s statement. This is basically McAdoo saying “never say never,” as he is fond of doing, or GM Jerry Reese saying “we investigate everything.” Which he is fond of doing.

It is what the Giants do. They will evaluate Peterson, just like they will evaluate every player on the market. Will they spend money on an oft-injured running back who will be 32 next season, doesn’t fit their offense, has a suspension …