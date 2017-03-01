Follow @BigBlueInteract

BEN MCADOO ADDRESSES THE MEDIA AT THE NFL COMBINEâ?¦

New York Giants Head Coach Ben McAdoo addressed the media at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis, Indiana on Tuesday. The video of the press conference is available at Giants.com.

Some key points addressed by McAdoo:

On whether the Giants need to sign a veteran running back: “If it fits and if it is clean. Paul (Perkins) is a guy that we have confidence in. He missed all offseason last year because of the rules that are in place with rookies and he came into training camp and really had to catch up in a hurry. He had some success with special teams early and ended up being a nice ball carrier for us and grew in protection, as well. But he needs to come back, he needs to get better and he can get better, and I know that he is working to get better right now. Paul is a lot like the rest of the rookies. I think it is important when these rookies get back to New York that they understand that they don’t have everything figured out, that we need to keep our thumb on those guys and they need to grow and they need to get better. We need to make gains; our rookie class needs to make gains. We have a nice class there and Paul is one of those players, but he needs to get better like the rest of them. Even if it is marginally in each area of his game, but we need to make gains there.”

On whether the Giants are interested in free agent running back Adrian Peterson (Minnesota Vikings): “We will go take a look at him, we will evaluate him. We will get a grade on anyone that is available, and we will make those decisions in terms of what is best for the Giants moving forward.”

On left tackle Ereck Flowers: “I have a ton of confidence in Ereck. He is a guy that is all in. He is working at it. You can make a case …

Read Original Post at

http://www.bigblueinteractive.com/2017/03/01/ben-mcadoo-addresses-the-media-at-the-nfl-combine/



Sports Media 101 searches and spiders for news it aggregates from across the web about your favorite sport or sports team. This article is originally posted at another site not affiliated with Sports Media 101. The portion of the article posted here is to provide a sample of the content available at the linked site. Please click the link to read the full article. Sports Media 101 does not claim any ownership to the content and all rights are retained by the original copyright owner.