2017 NFL salary cap set at $167 million

One of the big questions surrounding every franchise every year is “how much can we (they) spend?” That answer to that question is usually a simple matter of arithmetic to subtract how much money they have committed from the total salary cap. That is how much cap space any particular team has.
Of course, that question can’t be answered until the teams know …
Read Original Post at
http://www.bigblueview.com/2017/3/1/14778026/2017-nfl-salary-cap-set-167-million-ny-giants-jpp-jerry-reese-cap-room-free-agency
Sports Media 101 searches and spiders for news it aggregates from across the web about your favorite sport or sports team. This article is originally posted at another site not affiliated with Sports Media 101. The portion of the article posted here is to provide a sample of the content available at the linked site. Please click the link to read the full article. Sports Media 101 does not claim any ownership to the content and all rights are retained by the original copyright owner.Tags: Jason Pierre-Paul, New York Giants