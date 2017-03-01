2017 NFL Draft Prospect Profile: Jordan Willis, EDGE, Kansas State

In a loaded draft class the natural inclination is to focus on the prospects at the top of the position group. After all, they draw the eye with athleticism and production that is hard to miss.

However, one of the side benefits of a glut of talent at a position is that occasionally talented players, who might stand out in other years, can fall through the cracks.

The New York Giants have more pressing needs than edge rusher — especially on the offensive side of the ball. However, if they believe that they need to add talent and competition to their pass rush, this is a good year to find under-the-radar prospects. Kansas State’s Jordan Willis is just such a player, who has a nice toolbox, but doesn’t get the recognition that his more highly regarded peers are receiving.

Measurables

Height – 6 feet, 4 inches

Weight – 255 pounds

40 Time – 4.67 (projected)

Pros