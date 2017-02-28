NFL Scouting Combine: Drills, and why they matter, explained

The 32 teams of the NFL will be descending upon Indianapolis and Lucas Oil Stadium this week for the NFL Scouting Combine.

The Combine is one of the most anticipated events on the NFL calendar, especially in the off-season. Why it’s anticipated is easy to see: It’s a chance for real football news and a potential glimpse into the what teams my be thinking in advance of the NFL Draft at the end of April.

But what happens at the Combine?

Well, some of the most important aspects of the draft we on the outside simply aren’t privy to. Every prospect undergoes a battery of medical exams, with even more rigorous tests for players who have pre-existing injury concerns. This is, in fact, the original purpose of the scouting combine.

The Scouting Combine got started in 1982 when National Football Scouting, Inc. held a camp for it’s member teams to pool their resources in gathering medical data on draft prospects. The Combine grew over the next five years until all 28 (now, obviously, 32) teams were involved and it was moved to it’s present location.

The second part of the Combine is a chance for teams to sit down with prospects, and that is becoming one of the most important parts of the combine. The teams are allotted 60 15-minute private interviews with prospects, which they use to answer questions about a prospect’s football IQ and any questions regarding their off-field character.

It is actually the final part of the prospects’ Combine experience that gets by far the most attention from fans and the media, and that is the on-field workouts.

Every position group has its own unique set of on-field position drills. These drills are designed to deconstruct the various facets of playing a position, from a running back cutting in the trash at the line of scrimmage, to a pass rusher bending the edge on his way to the quarterback, to offensive linemen combo-blocking in a power running play. Some of them might not make much sense in the moment, but they are worth watching for every player and position, and can reveal a great bit about which prospects are athletically able to excel at the next level.

The other part of the on-field workout is the “measurable” portion of the draft. That part includes the 40-yard dash, the bench press, and all the other timed or measured events. It’s also the part that people understand the least and criticize the most. So let’s take a minute to look at what these …