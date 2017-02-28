NFL Free Agency: Adrian Peterson will reach the market

Now that we know running back Adrian Peterson will reach the free agent market, what are the odds he will end up with the New York Giants?
Not that it matters, but Bovada has placed those odds at 5-1, making the Giants second in line behind the Tampa Bay Buccaneers — and tied with the Minnesota Vikings.
Peterson, who will be 32 next season, had been set to count $18 million against the salary cap next season. He wasn’t amenable to a pay cut, so the fact …
Read Original Post at
http://www.bigblueview.com/2017/2/28/14766512/nfl-free-agency-adrian-peterson-rumors-ny-giants-minnesota-vikings-dallas-cowboys
Sports Media 101 searches and spiders for news it aggregates from across the web about your favorite sport or sports team. This article is originally posted at another site not affiliated with Sports Media 101. The portion of the article posted here is to provide a sample of the content available at the linked site. Please click the link to read the full article. Sports Media 101 does not claim any ownership to the content and all rights are retained by the original copyright owner.Tags: Adrian Peterson, Bovada, Dallas Cowboys, Josh Brown, Minnesota Vikings, New York Giants, Tampa Bay Buccaneers