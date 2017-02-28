NFL Draft: Offensive tackle class not good news for Giants — Mayock

Add Mike Mayock to the chorus of analysts who believe the 2017 NFL Draft class does not provide much good news for offensive tackle-needy teams like the New York Giants.
“It’s not a good tackle class,” Mayock said. “It’s one of the few groups that isn’t really strong this year. I’ve got [Ryan] Ramczyk and [Garett] Bolles one and two. After those two kids — and when I say that, I’ve got Cam Robinson as a guard. He could also play tackle, obviously. But I think there is a drop-off after Ramczyk and Bolles. In a typical year, 10 …
Read Original Post at
http://www.bigblueview.com/2017/2/28/14766950/nfl-draft-2017-offensive-tackle-class-mike-mayock-ny-giants-ramczyk-bolles-robinson
Sports Media 101 searches and spiders for news it aggregates from across the web about your favorite sport or sports team. This article is originally posted at another site not affiliated with Sports Media 101. The portion of the article posted here is to provide a sample of the content available at the linked site. Please click the link to read the full article. Sports Media 101 does not claim any ownership to the content and all rights are retained by the original copyright owner.Tags: Cam Robinson, Garett Bolles, New York Giants, Ryan Ramczyk