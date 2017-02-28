NFL Draft: Offensive tackle class not good news for Giants — Mayock

Add Mike Mayock to the chorus of analysts who believe the 2017 NFL Draft class does not provide much good news for offensive tackle-needy teams like the New York Giants.

“It’s not a good tackle class,” Mayock said. “It’s one of the few groups that isn’t really strong this year. I’ve got [Ryan] Ramczyk and [Garett] Bolles one and two. After those two kids — and when I say that, I’ve got Cam Robinson as a guard. He could also play tackle, obviously. But I think there is a drop-off after Ramczyk and Bolles. In a typical year, 10 …