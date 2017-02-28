New York Giants: Franchise Tag On JPP Cripples Roster Upgrades

According to the New York Post, the New York Giants placed the franchise tag on Jason Pierre-Paul.

This is the second time that the G-Men have utilized the tag on their star defensive end. In 2015, Big Blue slapped the franchise designation on Pierre-Paul, who refused to sign it. Then fate intervened, in the form of a fireworks accident that derailed JPP’s season, but thankfully not his career.

New York and Pierre-Paul played nice last season, with a below-market contract and the promise of the team “making good”. But Jerry Reese and company likely got spooked, by a former coach and boatload of cash in northern Florida. This year, Jerry played hardball to keep this asset.

But that isn’t the end of the story.

As reported by the New York Post’s Paul Schwarz on Feb. 27, 2017, “The non-exclusive franchise tag Pierre-Paul ensures that the Giants determine if he stays or goes. Pierre-Paul is allowed to negotiate with another team, but the Giants retain the right to match any offer sheet. If the Giants do not match, the team signing JPP, as compensation, must give up two first-round draft picks to the Giants. Thus, it is safe to suggest JPP and the Giants are back together in 2017.

Therefore, if someone signs JPP, then Reese has an out. He can simply sign Pierre-Paul to that contract or let him ride off into the sunset. No need to get into complicated negotiations, just sign your name to someone’s else’s work. It’s cool.

Or he can whine that the contract is too generous, and make JPP the fall guy.

Most likely, the Giants and Pierre-Paul will be the NFL’s version of a …

