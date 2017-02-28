New York Giants Franchise Tag Jason Pierre-Paul

The New York Giants placed the franchise tag on defensive end Jason Pierre-Pau for the second time in three years.

The two parties have yet to reach an agreement on a long-term deal for the franchise pass rusher, but with a tag in place, it gives Big Blue an advantage moving forward in the deal.

The franchise tag offers a player a one-year deal based on the top five salaries at the defensive end position last year, but the situation is still one of biblical proportions for the Giants. Pierre-Paul is presumably not going to be happy with the team’s decision to tag him, so General Manager Jerry Reese has to be pushing for a long-term deal to get done in the coming weeks.

The Giants made the right move, and here is why. …

