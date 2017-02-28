New York Giants: Adrian Peterson Will Become A Free Agent

The New York Giants have been commonly linked to pending free agent Adrian Peterson. Peterson’s free agency was made official on Feb. 28.

It’s no secret that the New York Giants are an option for free agent running back Adrian Peterson. Peterson has made it public knowledge that he’s intrigued by what the Giants have to offer as a potential free agency destination.

On Tuesday, Feb. 28, it was officially announced that Peterson’s tenure with the Minnesota Vikings would be coming to an end.

Minnesota drafted Peterson at No. 7 overall in the 2007 NFL Draft. He’s spent every season of his Hall of Fame career with the …

