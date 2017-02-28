Mike Mayock: O.J. Howard, David Njoku headline “great tight end class”

O.J. Howard or David Njoku? The more you look at mock drafts, the more the selection for the New York Giants at No. 23 in the first round of the 2017 NFL Draft keeps coming back to one of those two talented tight ends. Which one would NFL Network draft guru Mike Mayock choose for the Giants?

During a marathon conference call with media on Monday afternoon, Mayock called Howard his “No. 1 tight end,” but would not commit on a choice for the Giants.

“I can’t sit here and tell you if I think the head of the Giants is going to take a tight end,” Mayock said. “I do think that Howard and Njoku would both be in a conversation at that point, though. They’re both that talented.”

Mayock also indicated, however, that the Giants or any team in need of a tight end …