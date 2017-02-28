Landon Collins scouts Alabama’s prospects before the Combine

With the process leading up to the 2017 NFL Draft in full swing and the NFL Scouting Combine almost upon us, it’s only natural that media outlets will be replete with references to the draft.

ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter had New York Giants safety Landon Collins on his podcast, and asked him to take on the role of college scout. As Collins is only two years removed from playing for the Alabama Crimson Tide, he has a unique point of view on his former teammates, which he offered at Schefter’s prompting.

Jonathan Allen (DL)

Fast, powerful. Definitely has a mean bull rush, and definitely has moves. Athletic ability is out of this world, and he’s smart. He knows schemes and he does his job to the best of his ability. You should see him on the [basketball] court. He can dunk, and he’s definitely got handles. His feet are… not bad [for a big guy].

Dalvin Tomlinson (DL)

Let’s see… Big, strong. Could lift the world. Smart, he knows schemes, and he’s very athletic.

Ryan Anderson (LB)