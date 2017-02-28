Giants Rumors: New York Has Inquired About Russell Okung

The New York Giants have a void to fill at offensive tackle. A recent report outlined that New York has a free agent target: Russell Okung.

The New York Giants are in dire need of an upgrade along the offensive line. Though there are a number of issues that must be addressed and improved upon, no need is more pressing than that of improving at offensive tackle.

Though the 2017 NFL Draft could be the platform utilized to improve at the position, Jerry Reese appears inclined to follow the free agency route.

New York has a promising young talent in Ereck Flowers, but his execution hasn’t been up to snuff. …

