Forum Post: JPP “nowhere near deal” with Giants

In comment 13373559 Brandon Walsh said:

Quote:

In comment 13373545 Big Blue ’56 said:

Quote:

In comment 13373532 Brandon Walsh said:

Quote:

I expected the agent to be like, “well, the Giants are in the ballpark, and there is no chance he turns down $40 million guaranteed in the long run, so it will happen eventually”

Pretty sure they know they wont get the Giants best offer until right before March 9th when FA starts and if that doesn’t work again until July 15th.

Why would an agent of all people say anything else in the meantime?

No doubt, but that’s the latest non-news..ð???

I agree, it would of been more news worthy if the Giants didn’t tag him literally seconds after the article came out in the NY Post.

I know your nervous with the $17 million cap hit.

1. Look at the free agency market, its really weak this year outside of …

Read Original Post at

http://corner.bigblueinteractive.com/index.php?mode=2&thread=549680



Sports Media 101 searches and spiders for news it aggregates from across the web about your favorite sport or sports team. This article is originally posted at another site not affiliated with Sports Media 101. The portion of the article posted here is to provide a sample of the content available at the linked site. Please click the link to read the full article. Sports Media 101 does not claim any ownership to the content and all rights are retained by the original copyright owner.