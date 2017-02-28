Forum Post: Giants inquire on LT Russell Okung

did you actually watch him play?

Serious question.

What games did you watch and what did you think?

I’ve re-watched a couple games so far. Against Raiders, Pats, and Jacksonville. Jacksonville because of Beachum, Raiders for Watson and part of the Pats game just because.

I’m not a scout, but you can clearly see that he is better then Beachum and Watson. His play was more then adequate and he is pretty aggressive in the run game. He had a little trouble with Chris Long but it wasn’t horrible.

One thing that drove me crazy is that he stops playing when he thinks his job is done. He just stands there. The play continues but he’s still just standing there. What if there is a fumble or if the rb reverse direction, or the QB escapes a sure tackle, he is nowhere near to the play to help out. The other thing i didn’t like and it my be a broncos thing, but he went low on the defender at lot, seemed very dangerous for the other player. It just didn’t set well with me, I didn’t like it.