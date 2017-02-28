Forum Post: Giants inquire on LT Russell Okung

Jason La Canfora& #8207;Verified account @JasonLaCanfora
No shortage of teams inquiring about Russell Okung, including the Giants, Jets, Chargers and Vikings
Not great but better than flowers
Giants had interest last year. Pass a physical and talk some numbers. Sign Warford
It’s going to magically improve going forward? I want no part of this guy.
I’d normally pin this, but La Canfora is often really bad at his job.
and we should be all set.
It’s an upgrade, hopefully for the low.
Serious question.
What games did you watch and what did you think?
I’ve re-watched a couple games so far. Against Raiders, Pats, and Jacksonville. Jacksonville because of Beachum, Raiders for Watson and part of the Pats game just because.
I’m not a scout, but you can clearly see that he is better then Beachum and Watson. His play was more then adequate and he is pretty aggressive in the run game. He had a little trouble with Chris Long but it wasn’t horrible.
One thing that drove me crazy is that he stops playing when he thinks his job is done. He just stands there. The play continues but he’s still just standing there. What if there is a fumble or if the rb reverse direction, or the QB escapes a sure tackle, he is nowhere near to the play to help out. The other thing i didn’t like and it my be a broncos thing, but he went low on the defender at lot, seemed very dangerous for the other player. It just didn’t set well with me, I didn’t like it.
if Flowers turns into a really good player for us, will you consider leaving? Christ you’re predictable.
But just an average pass blocker. IMO, he’d be a better RT. Still, we need tackles period
|did you actually watch him play?
Found this on what I would call the Broncos’ version of BBI:
Russell Okung (T)
Okung was definitely bad at times, but the good news for the Broncos is that he was on a “prove it or lose it” deal. Okung actually negotiated his own contract with Denver, and as a result, he won’t see a dime after his first year.
The Broncos have already stated that they will not pick up his option going forward. Okung actually wasn’t that bad when he managed to keep his pass rusher in front of him, but he was penalized nine times, ranking him among the league’s worst. Okung is an average tackle that is no longer capable of consistently blocking the best …
