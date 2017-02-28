Forum Post: Browns don’t plan on tagging Terrell Pryor

LINK – ( New Window )
Pryor is an intriguing talent but I suspect someone is going to overpay him and I think the Browns decided it won’t be them.
If the Browns, who have a ton of cap space and need talent, don’t re-sign him doesn’t that tell you something?
|Jenkins and a bunch of other DBs basically called him trash.
Yeah, that they’re cheap.
have made sense to tag him.
He also caught 11 balls on the “NYPD” so that has to mean something to folks around here.
doesn’t mean they wont. They probably want a long term, team friendly deal.
OBJ/Pryor/Sheppard combo would be incredibly dynamic.
|I’ve alway got to go in the back, the hard way, the longer way.
|Trash talk is what DBs/WRs do and the respect in the NFL is earned over time rarely overnight. But regardless of Jenkins shit talking, Pryor put up great numbers as the only option on a shit team with no QB. I would love to have him on the Giants at a fair number.
You’re right. That doesn’t matter.
I guess my overall point is, why wouldn’t the Browns re-sign him with all the cap room he has.
Pryor is that big body WR we’re craving, I agree.
When I said I don’t want him, I meant I don’t want to pay him a ton of money. Depends on his contract.
MAkes no sense why Pryor was blasted from time to time.
that kind of money for Pryor when OBJ will be getting paid soon and Shepard had a great rookie campaign. …
