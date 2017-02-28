Five things I think I think: Assessing the top five free agent offensive tackles

With less than two weeks to go before the start of NFL Free Agency 2017 the market for offensive tackles, an obvious area of need for the New York Giants, has crystallized. Let’s use today’s “Five things I think I think” forum to look at the five players generally acknowledged to be the best tackles expected to be on the market, and see if any of them are fits for the Giants.

We have to start with Okung, who will hit free agency for the second straight year after the Denver Broncos declined to pick up the option on his self-negotiated contract. The Giants had serious interest in Okung a year ago, even having him into their East Rutherford facility for a visit. Jason LaCanfora reported Monday night that the Giants are among the teams that have already expressed interest in Okung.

Would signing Okung be a good idea? And how big would the price tag be?

The seven-year veteran, who turns 30 in October, is a good but not great player. SB Nation’s Broncos web site, Mile High Report, says that Okung was “a middle-of-the-pack talent as far as starting LTs in the NFL go” last season.

The numbers back that up. Okung’s Pro Football Focus grade of 73.5 put him 38th among 78 qualifying tackles graded.

Okung allowed four sacks and 46 pressures. He earned a 55.0 grade in pass protection, 48th among tackles. Ereck Flowers surrendered 59 pressures and five sacks for the Giants. Flowers was penalized 13 times, third-most among tackles. Okung had nine penalties, ninth-most.

Okung did block well in the run game, 21st overall with a 79.7 grade. Per NFL GSIS, the Broncos gained 4.77 yards per running play to left end and 4.02 behind left tackle.

So, Okung was somewhat better than Flowers but not significantly better. Was he good enough, though, to justify signing to an expensive contract?

Okung is ranked No. 50 on the NFL.com list of the top 101 free agents. NFL.com says:

Okung was signed to solve the Broncos’ pass-protection woes. Instead, he was mistake-prone, contributing to another season of disappointment up front in Denver. He still has a chance to get paid in a weak tackle market.

The verdict

Okung wouldn’t be a bad signing, but in my view he wouldn’t be a great one, either. His lowest PFF grade for a season (64.6 in 2013) is far better than the 48.4 Flowers posted in 2016. I would not, however, pound the table and demand that the Giants get Okung’s name on a contract.

If the Giants can get Okung on a two-year deal, or at least a deal they can get out of after two years without a big cap hit, that might be worth doing. Flowers would likely move to the right side, and the Giants would have bought themselves time to possibly draft and develop a player who could be a long-term left tackle solution.

This is the guy Giants’ fans have been clamoring for the team to sign to play left tackle for the next season or two. Former Giants lineman and current SB Nation contributor Geoff Schwartz told me “Whitworth would be an awesome bridge to someone else.”

Whitworth was PFF’s …