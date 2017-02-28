Five questions surrounding Giants heading into NFL combine

INDIANAPOLIS — The Giants got a big jump on their offseason business when they slapped the “franchise tag” on Jason Pierre-Paul on Monday, but that’s likely to only be the start. They have a lot more work to do as they try to load up for one more Eli Manning-led Super Bowl run.
The NFL scouting combine gives them their first look at who they might draft with the 23rd overall pick, though there are many other things they can accomplish at what is essentially the NFL’s annual convention this week. They have some of their own players to try to take care of before the start of free agency, so they can have the salary cap space to get some of the offensive help they need.
So, with Giants coach Ben McAdoo set to talk to the media on Wednesday – and with GM Jerry Reese declining to speak at the combine this year, for the first time since he took over in 2007 – here are five questions the Giants are going to be trying to answer this week:
1. Are they going to get a long-term deal done with Jason Pierre-Paul, or will they have to live with the $17 million cap hit?
The good news is that JPP will be back in 2017, and eventually it’s a good bet he’ll get his long-term deal. The Giants, though, would prefer to wrap it up before March 9 because at the moment he’s eating about half of the cap space they’re projected to have available.
That’s a problem if they decide they want to re-sign defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins too, and dip into free agency for a tackle or tight end or maybe a receiver. They can still get done what they need to get done, probably by restructuring another contract or too. But it becomes much easier if they can lower JPP’s cap number by getting this big piece of business out of the way first.
2. Can they re-sign DT Johnathan Hankins too?
