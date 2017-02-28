A look at the worst franchise tags used by NFL teams

Tag, you’re not it.
We’ve now reached the point in the NFL offseason where teams are starting to lock in key players with the franchise tag â?? a move that has resulted in a slew of headaches for franchises.
The Giants chose to use theirs this year on defensive lineman Jason Pierre-Paul, who is looking for something longer that the one-year deal that comes with a tag.
With Wednesday being the deadline for teams to place a franchise tag on players, here’s a look at some that organizations who wish they chose to let their once-coveted play walk.
Greg Hardy
The Panthers gave Greg Hardy the franchise tag in 2014 before he it was revealed that he was charged with assaulting his ex-girlfriend.
(Bob Leverone/AP)
The Panthers never could’ve guessed what was coming when they gave the franchise tag to Greg Hardy in 2014.
Just three months after the move, Hardy was charged with assaulting his ex-girlfriend. He played in just one game before being placed on commissioner’s exempt list for the remainder of the season.
Hardy collected all of his $13.4 million salary despite not being permitted to play. Both Hardy and the franchise looked bad because of the incident and the Panthers chose to cut him in March 2015.
The Panthers essentially paid millions of dollars for one sack and a highly scrutinized defensive end.
Brandon Jacobs
Brandon Jacobs was the Giants big, bruising running back during his time in New York.
(Elsa/Getty Images)
Major players normally get franchise tagged, like …
