2017 NFL Draft Prospect Profile: Noah Brown, WR, Ohio State

The 2017 wide receiver class is a sneaky one. While it is a down year for wideouts from the traditional “football factories”, there are a number of prospects from smaller schools who are catching scouts’ eyes, like Corey Davis or Cooper Kupp.

There is also under-the-radar depth at the position, with players from well known schools who (for one reason or another) have yet to garner major attention in the draft process.

The New York Giants happen to need a third wide receiver, or at least competition for the players they already have in-house. But after investing a first and second round pick in Odell Beckham Jr. and Sterling Shepard in the past three years, it might not be prudent to invest highly again. However, a player like Ohio State’s Noah Brown could be available in the mid-rounds, and would provide a skillset the Giants’ offense is currently lacking.

Measurables

Height – 6 feet, 2 inches (listed)

Weight – 220 pounds (listed)

40 Time – 4.57 (projected)

Pros