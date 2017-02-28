10 Must Watch prospects At the NFL scouting combine

For all the spectacle that has grown to surround the NFL Scouting Combine, it is essentially just another scouting tool. A chance to collect medical data and supplement to the school visits and film work scouts do throughout the year.

But the Combine has grown to be one of the marquee events on the NFL calendar. The chance to see some of the best and most diverse athletes in the nation doing athletic people things has an undeniable draw to it.

There is something of a reactionary derision to “workout warriors” â?? prospects who might not have the best tape but boost their draft with impressive performances on the field at the combine â?? but that doesn’t stop us from watching in awe as they put on a show.

There are some players, such as Myles Garrett (DE, Texas A&M), Dalvin Cook (RB, FSU), and Michael Williams (WR, Clemson) who are almost sure to have memorable performances, but they are unlikely (to say the least) to fall anywhere near where the Giants will be drafting.

So here is a list of ten prospects who either will, or will need to, put on a show in Indy.

Derek Barnett (DE, Tennessee) - Myles Garrett is the premier edge defender in this draft, and a virtual lock to wow everyone watching at the Combine. Barnett is somewhere behind him on the depth chart despite his ultra-consistent production over the last three years. Part of the reason why he isn’t considered on Garrett’s level despite breaking the great Reggie White’s sack record is a perceived lack of elite athleticism.

Barnett has flashed some intriguing athleticism at times, and if he can show that there is more to him than a technically sound and dependable defensive end, it could be a huge boost to his stock.

Haason Reddick (LB/EDGE, Temple) - Perhaps no prospect has helped himself more in the draft process than Temple’s Hasson Reddick. His size made him an afterthought as an edge rusher, but he took a chance and moved to inside linebacker at the Senior Bowl and made a splash â?? both in the workouts and during the game.

He is already known to be quick, fast, and agile, but we don’t yet know how quick, fast, and agile. The possibility exists that Reddick could have a combine similar to …