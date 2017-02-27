Pierre-Paul’s franchise tag may be expensive, but worth the cost

Ralph Vacchiano | Facebook | Twitter | Archive
The New York Giants’ decision to use their franchise tag on Jason Pierre-Paul probably won’t sit well with either him or his agent. Pierre-Paul didn’t want it. And if he doesn’t end up with a long-term contract, he surely won’t be happy.
The decision also tied up a dangerous amount of cap space into one position on the Giants’ roster. They currently have $44 million (26 percent) tied up in three-fourths of their defensive line, with the fourth member (Johnathan Hankins) looking to cash in for himself when free agency starts.
Those are two big reasons that suggest their decision to slap the franchise tag on Pierre-Paul looks a bad one.
But it wasn’t.
In fact, the Giants really had no other choice.
First, they are hoping to use this tag the way they have in the past under GM Jerry Reese: as a placeholder to buy time for the two sides to negotiate a long-term deal. That’s what happened when they used it on running back Brandon Jacobs in 2009 and on punter Steve Weatherford in 2012, and it probably would’ve happened for Pierre-Paul in 2015 if he hadn’t blown part of his hand off in a fireworks accident four months after being tagged.
The Giants want to sign him to a long-term deal by March 9, the day the free-agent signing period opens. Pierre-Paul wants to …
