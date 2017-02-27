NFL Scouting Combine: Prop bets? Of course there are prop bets

What, you thought bookmakers couldn’t come up with a way to try and take some of your money from the 2017 NFL Scouting Combine? Of course you can bet on the NFL’s Underwear Olympics.

Here, Bookmaker.eu, are some of the available prop bets.

2017 NFL Combine Record Props

Will any player break Chris Johnson’s 4.24-second 40-yard dash record?

Yes (+100)No (-130)

Will any player …