New York Giants: Schwartz Retirement Highlights A Football Life

This season, Geoff Schwartz should be completing the four-year deal he signed in 2014.

Instead he is walking away from the NFL, with a heavy emphasis on “walking.” The New York Giants signed Schwartz away from the Kansas City Chiefs to help solidify their offensive line (sound familiar?). The veteran lineman did not make it through two seasons with Big Blue. Injuries took their toll on the former Oregon Duck.

On Feb. 21, 2017, Schwartz announced his retirement on SB Nation in a post he authored. The piece is called, “I’m retiring from the NFL with no regrets.”

Hopefully that’s the case because Schwartz could not overcome physical breakdowns. Multiple injuries were his downfall …

Read Original Post at

http://gmenhq.com/2017/02/27/new-york-giants-schwartz-retirement-highlights-football-life/



Sports Media 101 searches and spiders for news it aggregates from across the web about your favorite sport or sports team. This article is originally posted at another site not affiliated with Sports Media 101. The portion of the article posted here is to provide a sample of the content available at the linked site. Please click the link to read the full article. Sports Media 101 does not claim any ownership to the content and all rights are retained by the original copyright owner.