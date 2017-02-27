New York Giants Place Franchise Tag on Jason Pierre-Paul

Follow @BigBlueInteract

NEW YORK GIANTS PLACE FRANCHISE TAG ON JASON PIERRE-PAULâ?¦

The New York Giants have placed the non-exclusive franchise tag on defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul. The Franchise tag tender guarantees Pierre-Paul a 1-year contract worth approximately $17 million. But Pierre-Paul may not agree to sign for those terms and hold out. On the other hand, the Giants and Pierre-Paul may still …

Read Original Post at

http://www.bigblueinteractive.com/2017/02/27/new-york-giants-place-franchise-tag-jason-pierre-paul/



Sports Media 101 searches and spiders for news it aggregates from across the web about your favorite sport or sports team. This article is originally posted at another site not affiliated with Sports Media 101. The portion of the article posted here is to provide a sample of the content available at the linked site. Please click the link to read the full article. Sports Media 101 does not claim any ownership to the content and all rights are retained by the original copyright owner.