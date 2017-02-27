New York Giants: Free Agent Target Alshon Jeffery Won’t Get Franchise Tag

The Chicago Bears aren’t expected to give Alshon Jeffery the franchise tag. Could the New York Giants create the best wide receiver corps in the NFL?

The New York Giants stunned the masses by parting ways with veteran wide receiver Victor Cruz. Though many expected the move to be executed, it put an end to an unforgettable eraâ??an era that Cruz played a crucial role in defining.

On Monday, Feb. 27, New York received news that a star-caliber replacement could be available in free agency.

Alshon Jeffery has been one of the most dynamic wide receivers in the NFL since his breakout season in 2013. The former second-round draft pick has the size, athleticism, and catch radius …

