Mocking The Draft: Alabama TE O.J. Howard to Giants in latest pre-combine mock

The NFL Scouting Combine or, as it is (somewhat) affectionately known “The Underwear Olympics” is almost upon us.

The Combine kicks off on Tuesday with the first players arriving and going through a battery of medical tests. The on-field portion of the combine, that is, the part we all see and will talk endlessly about, gets started Friday with the offensive linemen, running backs, and specialists’ workouts.

Dan Kadar of SB Nation’s draft site, Mocking The Draft has released his pre-Combine first round mock draft. …