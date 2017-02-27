Jason Pierre-Paul and the franchise tag: What happens now?

So, what happens now that we know the New York Giants are placing the franchise tag on Jason Pierre-Paul should they not have a deal by Wednesday’s 4 p.m. ET deadline. Let’s break it down.
Is anybody happy?
Probably not.
Pierre-Paul has been waiting since before his 2015 fireworks accident to cash in a big long-term deal. The Giants used the tag on him that season, then the fireworks accident cost him half his right hand, half the 2015 season and a chance at a big free-agent pay day last season. He played on a one-year, $10 million “prove it” contract in 2016.
He made it clear at the end of the season that he wanted to get paid and wouldn’t sign another one-year deal. The franchise tag means he might not end up with a choice, assuming he would rather play and make $17 million than not play and make nothing.
