Giants apply franchise tag to Pierre-Paul with hopes of long-term deal

The New York Giants want to keep their rejuvenated defense together, and they’re willing to pay the price to do it. They proved that on Monday when they slapped the franchise tag on DE Jason Pierre-Paul.
That move all but guarantees the 28-year-old defensive end will play at least one more season with the Giants, though both sides seem to be hoping they’ll soon strike a long-term deal that will keep him with the Giants for much longer. The tag, which is expected to be worth more than $17 million, will become official on Tuesday, an NFL source confirmed. But the source added the two sides will likely continue to talk in the hopes of agreeing to a new contract before free agency opens on March 9.
If they don’t, Pierre-Paul will count for about half of the $30-35 million in salary cap space the Giants are expected to have when free agency opens. And that won’t leave them much room to re-sign defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins and fill their other needs on the offensive line, at tight end and at wide receiver.
It’s a risk the Giants had to take, though, because it was clear to them that Pierre-Paul was going to have plenty of suitors on the open market after registering seven sacks in 12 games this season. According to several league sources, there were no signs that pass rush-needy teams were going to shy away from him because of the hernia/groin surgery he had in December or due to his mangled right hand that was damaged in his infamous fireworks accident in July …
