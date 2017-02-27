Forum Post: Giants tag JPP

& #8207;Verified account @ProFootballTalk
Per source, Giants apply franchise tag to DE Jason Pierre-Paul.
Had to be done if they were not close.
Giants would be silly to let him walk for nothing.
They would…
The Giants called JPP’s bluff, there is no way he is going into a year at 28 years old without a bigger, more long-term payday. Good for the Giants
that everyone here kept talking about.
|They would…
We all knew it was coming…and yes you were one of them.
|Giants would be silly to let him walk for nothing.
Agreed. Almost laughable the amount of penny pinchers around here who thought they could replace JPP with quantity and not quality.
Great Job Jerry and CO.
He can play one year on the tag, skip OTA’s etc, and camp and have a decent season and get a long-term deal next year.
Additionally the 17M on this year’s cap hamstrings the Giants effort to bring in other players and fill other holes.
Anyone who thinks the Giants have leverage here is mistaken IMO.
The Giants do not want JPP to play on the FT. It will be hard to improve the team the way they want to.
hopefully he doesn’t fly off the handle because he’s probably pissed(not that I would care). Giants have always been fair and he will get his if he plays by their rules.
I wish the Giants could have come to an agreement with JPP rather than restricting him.
and as the ones that know how the Giants operate have been saying all along. Placeholder to get long term deal done, and it will get done.
Giants expected to use franchise tag on Jason Pierre-Paul by Wednesday if two sides cannot reach long-term deal by then, per league sources.
Both posted on Twitter saying they want to get a long term deal done ASAP.
|JPP is not a UDFA or late round rookie. He’s made over $35M in his career so far.
Agree to disagree. This is the move to make, especially if they couldn’t get him to sign a cheaper deal prior. It wouldn’t be the worst thing in the world if he played a year out on the FT (though unlikely). He’s historically been a guy that has shown up when most motivated. Giving him big, guaranteed money for many years is a bad idea. Overpaying JPP for one year while mending a young pass-rusher wouldn’t be awful.
|hopefully he doesn’t fly off the handle because he’s probably pissed(not that I would care). Giants have always been fair and he will get his if he plays by their rules.
I doubt at this point he will. They are probably negotiating, this will allow more time. Now if it stretches out very long without an agreement, I’m sure we will see an ugly side of JPP.
And maybe Eli restructure, Drc restructure?
before FA starts because that is JPP’s last leverage over Giants. If Giants have to count 17 mill against cap into FA, there will be no incentive for the Giants to do anything but a one year deal
|JPP is not a UDFA or late round rookie. He’s made over $35M in his career so far.
I don’t agree at all. JPP wants financial security. He is not going to risk that playing on a tag when he can get $40 million Guaranteed.
Clue: “KABOOM!”
His leverage comes by signing the tender and then he has leverage to negotiate a long term deal.
Of course I want JPP back and we’re just operating within the rules. But I don’t like the optuon
|JPP is not a UDFA or late round rookie. He’s made over $35M in his career so far.
Giants have plenty of leverage. They may not want JPP to play on the FT, but I doubt JPP and his side wants it either. Most of the “premium” FAs are 26-27 when they hit the market and if JPP plays 2017 on the tag, he’ll then be 29 when he hits it next offseason. That’s going to significantly impact the # of long term deals he gets as teams will be wary of paying big money to a player on the wrong side of 30. Much more risk than paying a 26 year old Vernon just hitting his prime.
Giants putting the squeeze on JPP first and letting him know that it’s coming.
Smart move IMO.
|JPP is not a UDFA or late round rookie. He’s made over $35M in his career so far.
