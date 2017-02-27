Forum Post: Giants tag JPP

JPP is not a UDFA or late round rookie. He’s made over $35M in his career so far.

He can play one year on the tag, skip OTA’s etc, and camp and have a decent season and get a long-term deal next year.

Additionally the 17M on this year’s cap hamstrings the Giants effort to bring in other players and fill other holes.

Anyone who thinks the Giants have leverage here is mistaken IMO.

The Giants do not want JPP to play on the FT. It will be hard to improve the team the way they want to.