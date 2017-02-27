Five things to know, 2/27: The Combine is coming, and more Giants’ news

Good morning, New York Giants fans! Here are five things you need to know to get your week started the right way.

The Combine’s coming!

The 2017 NFL Scouting Combine begins this week. On-field action runs from Friday thru Monday, but there will be plenty happening before then. We will have a complete preview a bit later, and lots of coverage throughout the week. Don’t miss any of it!

Free Agency: Defensive end market

The first domino has fallen in the defensive end market, with the Carolina Panthers re-signing Mario Addison to a three-year, $22.5 million contract. Addison, who turns 30 in September, had 9.5 sacks …