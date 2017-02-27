Breaking news: New York Giants franchise tag JPP, per report

The New York Giants will apply the franchise tag to Jason Pierre-Paul, per a report from Pro Football Talk. Based on an anticipated salary cap of $168 million for 2017, the tag will cost the Giants roughly $17 million.

Pierre-Paul, seeking a multi-year mega-contract, had previously said he would not sign a one-year deal.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported this:

Giants expected to use franchise tag on Jason Pierre-Paul by Wednesday if two sides cannot reach long-term deal by then, per league sources. â?? Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 27, 2017

In confirming the deal, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reported this tidbit via Twitter: