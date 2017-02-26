New York Giants: Nick Mangold Only Fits If He’ll Play Guard

The New York Jets have released veteran center Nick Mangold. Mangold is an intriguing player, but there’s only one way he’d fit the New York Giants.

Through the best and worst of times, the New York Giants’ intra-stadium rivals have been able to rely on Nick Mangold to show up and play his heart out. The 2006 first-round draft pick spent 11 seasons anchoring the Jets’ offensive line and carving out a decorated career as a Pro Bowl mainstay.

It may sound plausible for the Giants to poach the former Ohio State star from the New York Jets, but it only makes sense if Mangold is willing to change his position.

Jerry Reese and the Giants enter free agency with glaring …

