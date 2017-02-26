New York Giants: Free Agent Latavius Murray Expected To Leave Oakland

The New York Giants are looking to improve at running back. Former Oakland Raiders standout Latavius Murray will be available for negotiations.

It’s no secret that the New York Giants are in the market for a running back. Paul Perkins has intriguing upside, but New York parted ways with starter Rashad Jennings and will need to fill his void.

On Sunday, Feb. 26, news pertaining to a coveted free agent may have created an opportunity for the Giants to capitalize on.

New York finished the 2016 NFL regular season with just 1,412 rushing yardsâ??the fourth-worst mark in the NFL. It also ranked No. 30 with an average of 3.5 rushing yards per carry and …

Read Original Post at

http://gmenhq.com/2017/02/26/new-york-giants-oakland-latavius-murray-leave/



Sports Media 101 searches and spiders for news it aggregates from across the web about your favorite sport or sports team. This article is originally posted at another site not affiliated with Sports Media 101. The portion of the article posted here is to provide a sample of the content available at the linked site. Please click the link to read the full article. Sports Media 101 does not claim any ownership to the content and all rights are retained by the original copyright owner.