How to win free agency — ex-NFL executive lays out the rules

How do you use NFL free agency to help your team improve? Well, you don’t just blindly throw money around to the players with the best stats or the most recognizable names. You need a plan, based on your budget, your schemes and your current roster.

Former NFL executive Michael Lombardi, writing for The Ringer, has laid out the “Four Rules of Free Agency.” Let’s look at each of Lombardi’s rules, what he says about them, and how they apply to the New York Giants.

Rule No. 1: Then Is Then, Now Is Now

This is the “don’t pay for a player’s past, pay for his future” rule. Lombardi uses the example of the Giants signing the in-his-prime Olivier Vernon while the Miami Dolphins replaced Vernon with Mario Williams, who they recently cut after Williams, predictably, had an awful year. Lombardi writes:

Had the Dolphins kept Vernon to pair on the opposite side of Cameron Wake and an emerging Andre Branch, their dominating pass rush could have hidden their poor cornerback play. Maybe it’s dangerous to overpay good-but-not-great players; it’s certainly something that Bill Belichick has consistently avoided in New England. But it’s much worse to overpay washed-up players. You’re draining your salary cap for no real reason.

This rule is also instructive because of Adrian Peterson, the once-great Minnesota Vikings‘ running back who has been making goo-goo eyes at the Giants in recent weeks. Lombardi writes: