The Giants enter 2017 Free Agency with ~$30MM of cap space, depending on where the NFL actually sets the cap. On Monday, February 20th, I got an email from our Draft Analyst Wonder on which NFL veterans the Giants should be looking at this offseason. Here is the list:
OFFENSIVE LINE
G Kevin Zeitler 26 CIN
RT Ricky Wagner 27 BAL
G Ron Leary 27 DAL
G Larry Warford 25 DET
RT Menelik Watson 28 OAK (lesser cheaper FA but ok)
C J.C. Tretter 26 GB (lesser cheaper FA but ok)
LINEBACKER
ILB Lawrence Timmons 30 PIT
OLB Nick Perry 26 GB
OLB Melvin Ingram 27 LAC (STUD, but medical check a must)
OLB Chandler Jones 26 AZ (but will be going back to AZ)
ILB Zach Brown 27 BUF
LB Kevin Minter 26 AZ (bit lesser player but ok)
Wonder’s general point is that the Giants should focus on these two units. I agree. While TE and FS are still needs, the Giants are probably counting on their younger players like TE Jerrell Adams, S Andrew Adams, & S Darian Thompson (oft-injured Berhe?) plus the Draft to get them to the 2017 regular season w/o anymore assistance. I am ok with that IF they can make a big impact at OL. (I have learned over the years not to bother holding one’s breath for meaningful help at Linebacker.)
Today, Ed Valentine of Big Blue View tweeted an article where he cited a very good piece written by Michael Lombardi. Lombardi discusses the Four Rules of NFL Free Agency. Note how he mentions drafting …
Read Original Post at
http://thesportsdaily.com/ultimate-nyg/giants-2017-free-agency-primer/
Sports Media 101 searches and spiders for news it aggregates from across the web about your favorite sport or sports team. This article is originally posted at another site not affiliated with Sports Media 101. The portion of the article posted here is to provide a sample of the content available at the linked site. Please click the link to read the full article. Sports Media 101 does not claim any ownership to the content and all rights are retained by the original copyright owner.Tags: Hankins, Harrison, Jimmy Graham, Michael Lombardi, NFL, Ultimate NYG, Warford