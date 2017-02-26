Giants 2017 Free Agency Primer

The Giants enter 2017 Free Agency with ~$30MM of cap space, depending on where the NFL actually sets the cap. On Monday, February 20th, I got an email from our Draft Analyst Wonder on which NFL veterans the Giants should be looking at this offseason. Here is the list:

OFFENSIVE LINE

G Kevin Zeitler 26 CIN

RT Ricky Wagner 27 BAL

G Ron Leary 27 DAL

G Larry Warford 25 DET

RT Menelik Watson 28 OAK (lesser cheaper FA but ok)

C J.C. Tretter 26 GB (lesser cheaper FA but ok)

LINEBACKER

ILB Lawrence Timmons 30 PIT

OLB Nick Perry 26 GB

OLB Melvin Ingram 27 LAC (STUD, but medical check a must)

OLB Chandler Jones 26 AZ (but will be going back to AZ)

ILB Zach Brown 27 BUF

LB Kevin Minter 26 AZ (bit lesser player but ok)

Wonder’s general point is that the Giants should focus on these two units. I agree. While TE and FS are still needs, the Giants are probably counting on their younger players like TE Jerrell Adams, S Andrew Adams, & S Darian Thompson (oft-injured Berhe?) plus the Draft to get them to the 2017 regular season w/o anymore assistance. I am ok with that IF they can make a big impact at OL. (I have learned over the years not to bother holding one’s breath for meaningful help at Linebacker.)

Today, Ed Valentine of Big Blue View tweeted an article where he cited a very good piece written by Michael Lombardi. Lombardi discusses the Four Rules of NFL Free Agency. Note how he mentions drafting …