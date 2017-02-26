Giants’ Free Agency Target: Could Nick Folk join Big Blue?

With Robbie Gould a free agent and his return uncertain, the New York Giants do not have a veteran placekicker on their roster. Which makes the fact that the New York Jets recently released Nick Folk noteworthy.
A 10-year veteran, the 32-year-old Folk has played his home games in the Meadowlands for the Jets since 2010. In seven seasons with Gang Green, Folk made 175-of-213 field-goal attempts (82.2 percent). Folk spent his first three …
