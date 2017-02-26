Adrian Peterson to Giants? Bookmakers say odds aren’t good

Back in January, Adrian Peterson went on the record to name three teams he’d want to play for next season if the Minnesota Vikings decide to release him. Those three teams were the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Houston Texans, and of course, the New York Giants. How likely is it Peterson actually leaves Minnesota?
According to bookmaker.eu, it’s the likeliest scenario but there’s also a strong chance he takes his …
Read Original Post at
http://www.bigblueview.com/2017/2/26/14741400/bookmakers-set-odds-on-where-adrian-peterson-winds-up-ny-giants-dallas-cowboys-gb-packers
Sports Media 101 searches and spiders for news it aggregates from across the web about your favorite sport or sports team. This article is originally posted at another site not affiliated with Sports Media 101. The portion of the article posted here is to provide a sample of the content available at the linked site. Please click the link to read the full article. Sports Media 101 does not claim any ownership to the content and all rights are retained by the original copyright owner.Tags: Adrian Peterson, Dallas Cowboys, Green Bay Packers, Houston Texans, Minnesota Vikings, New England Patriots, New York Giants, Oakland Raiders, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Vikings’ RB Adrian Peterson continues flirtation with New York Giants