New York Giants: Free Agent Adrian Peterson Confident He Can Bounce Back

New York Giants free agency target Adrian Peterson is recovering from knee surgery. He doesn’t understand why people doubt his ability to bounce back.

Between 2007 and 2015, one could argue that Adrian Peterson was the most dominant player in the NFL. He burst onto the scene with an explosive rookie season and never looked back, exceeding 1,000 yards in seven of his first nine seasons..

Unfortunately, the 2016 campaign was consistent with the 2011 and 2014 seasons in the sense that it ended prematurely.

Peterson tore his ACL and MCL in 2011, and was suspended for all but one game during the 2014 season. In 2016, he appeared in just three games due to a torn …

