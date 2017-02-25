New York Giants Fined, Penalized For Walkie Talkie Fiasco

The New York Giants have been fined and penalized for the walkie talkie fiasco. Find out how the league focused the punishment on the 2017 NFL Draft.

The New York Giants were at the heart of one of the more bizarre stories of the 2016 NFL season. For those who missed it, New York was accused of illegally using walkie talkies during a 10-7 win over the Dallas Cowboys on Dec. 11.

In response to the walkie talkie fiasco of 2016, a punishment has been handed down from the league office.

New York grabbed walkie talkies during the fourth quarter of the three-point win over Dallas. It was a seemingly innocent response to the team’s headsets going haywire. Unfortunately, it broke league protocol …

Read Original Post at

http://gmenhq.com/2017/02/25/new-york-giants-fined-penalized-walkie-talkie-fiasco/



Sports Media 101 searches and spiders for news it aggregates from across the web about your favorite sport or sports team. This article is originally posted at another site not affiliated with Sports Media 101. The portion of the article posted here is to provide a sample of the content available at the linked site. Please click the link to read the full article. Sports Media 101 does not claim any ownership to the content and all rights are retained by the original copyright owner.