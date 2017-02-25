New York Giants’ top 10 failed first-round draft choices

Every Giants‘ fan that follows the team closely understands that there are plums that can be extracted from the later rounds. And past rosters are full of them: LB Pat Hughes (Round 9), DE’s Justin Tuck (3) and George Martin (11), RB Dave Meggett (5), TE Mark Bavaro (4), LB’s Gary Reasons (4), Devon Kennard (5) and Harry Carson (4), OT’s Doug Reisenberg (6) and Karl Nelson (3), OG David Diehl (5) plus LS Zak DeOssie (4).

And whether it is luck, great scouting, the system the drafted player becomes engaged, injuries to starters, or simply the powers-that-be grasp exactly what they are doing, those later round guys are an important part of the chemistry to any franchise.

However, the first round is where the glory is. And sometimes the goat. When you get a first round gem like QB Phil Simms, WR Odell Beckham, Jr., LB Lawrence Taylor, DE Jason Pierre-Paul, RB Rodney Hampton, OG Justin Pugh and LB Carl Banks everyone in every department gets a high-five. But on the darker side of the first round – the busts – that sensation simply becomes sour. In order to progress as a football team, you must hit on those high round choices – especially the heralded first round.

Coaches have lost their jobs over the lack of top round players not performing to the standards which their scouting sheets said they would occur. And multiple years of futility can eventually cost the General Manager his job as well.

The Giants have had their fair share of both success stories and bad lineage. But which first round choices were in fact the worst options since the merger year of 1970? It only works in a list.

10) 2001 CB Will Allen

Like every NFL club, you cannot have too many blue-chip cornerbacks. Allen was the second CB selected in the first round taken at slot number 22. At the time, the defensive backfield consisted of Phillippi Sparks and Dave Thomas plus Sam Garnes and Shaun Williams at the safety spots.

Allen started 12 games his rookie year at left corner. Things looked rosy as he made 41 tackles and scooped four INTs. His playing time, however, dwindled the next two seasons with only three INTs combined. He won the starting position for 2004 and 2005 and had 138 tackles with a single INT, but zero picks in 2005. The Giants decided they would not re-sign him and instead inked free-agent Sam Madison to bookend with CB Corey Webster.

Right after the Giants selected Allen, the Indianapolis Colts took WR Reggie Wayne and the San Diego Chargers grabbed QB Drew Brees.

In November of 2016, Allen pled guilty to running a $35 million Ponzi scheme that stemmed from making fraudulent loans to numerous pro athletes. He is scheduled to be sentenced this month.

9) 2003 DT William Joseph

The Giants had Michael Strahan and Kenny Holmes anchored at the defensive end positions in the 4-3 defense with veteran Keith Hamilton entrenched at the right tackle spot. The problem was the left tackle was a virtual revolving door with Robert Harris, Christian Peter, Cornelius Griffin and Norman Hand. The thought process was find a young guy who would cement the position on an already talented defensive front.

Hamilton was at the end of his career and was about to retire after the 2003 season. Joseph was taken with the 25th pick in the first round as well as DE Osi Umenyiora in round two. Joseph became the longest contract holdout for a Giants first round pick before he signed a five-year deal worth $6.95 million. He played sparingly his rookie campaign. The Giants then signed free-agent DT Fred Robbins from the Minnesota Vikings who instantly took over the RDT spot. This effected the left side to be open for competition. During offseason conditioning, Joseph suffered a torn pectoral muscle while lifting weights that required surgery. Hand was announced the starter but Joseph had four starts in 2004.

In 2005 he started 10 of 16 games but missed six games due to elbow and then ankle injuries. His stats were 19 tackles and two sacks. The following season he suffered a deep tissue bruise to his leg. At this time head coach Tom Coughlin was reported saying he felt Joseph hadn’t lived up to his first round potential. He played in every game in 2006 with three starts, 21 tackles and two sacks but was beat out by rookie Barry Cofield. After the first game in 2007 Joseph suffered a back injury and was placed on season-ending IR.

He was allowed to hit the free-agent market. Instead of Joseph, the Giants should have opted for TE Jason Witten.

8) 1985 RB George Adams

Adams was a can’t-miss prospect at running back. While at Kentucky, he amassed 2,648 yards and 25 TDs while only starting two seasons. After a 5-0 start, his Kentucky team would go 9-3-0 and win their bowl game in Adams’ senior year. In the first round, the Giants selected him with the 19th pick.

He rushed for a respectable 498 yards rushing and 389 receiving yards with four TDs his rookie season backing up Joe Morris. He was placed on IR his second year and then started seven games at fullback in 1987. When the club signed FB Maurice Carthon from the United States Football League and Morris still entrenched in the starting RB position, Adams became regulated as a …